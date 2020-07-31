Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Berry Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $389.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $339.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

