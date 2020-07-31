Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OneMain Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

OMF stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in OneMain by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 495,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in OneMain by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

