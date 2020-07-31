Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.95.

Facebook stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.51. The company has a market cap of $668.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,894,825. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

