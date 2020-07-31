Financial Consulate Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 97,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 57,538 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,942 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 40.5% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.55. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

