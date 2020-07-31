Financial Contrast: Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) & Matador Resources (OTCMKTS:MTDR)

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources -15.93% 5.17% 2.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Matador Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources $983.67 million 1.06 $87.78 million $1.20 7.44

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.74, meaning that its share price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Oil and Gas and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 8 9 0 2.53

Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $12.92, indicating a potential upside of 44.70%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

