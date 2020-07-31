First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,817 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 162.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

