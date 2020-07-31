First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of FND opened at $69.99 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $4,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,668 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

