First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Cable One worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 160,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cable One by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,775.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,771.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,710.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total transaction of $589,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

