First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.50 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

