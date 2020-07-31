First Trust Advisors LP Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $198.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $355.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.58 and a 200-day moving average of $227.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.