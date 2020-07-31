First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 145.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,192 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in AutoNation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 114,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

