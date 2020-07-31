First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 53,236 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of DXC Technology worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 75.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in DXC Technology by 102.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in DXC Technology by 132.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of DXC opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.36. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

