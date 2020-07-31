First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.