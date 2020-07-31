FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

