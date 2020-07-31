FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of FleetCor Technologies worth $87,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $259.49 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.10 and its 200-day moving average is $255.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.47.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

