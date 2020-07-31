FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Encompass Health Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $1,618,093.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,337,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

