FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Bancorp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,901 shares of company stock valued at $77,667. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 89.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.