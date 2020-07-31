FY2020 EPS Estimates for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Lowered by Analyst

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PRGX Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for PRGX Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research raised PRGX Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. PRGX Global has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.40.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in PRGX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 112,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PRGX Global by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PRGX Global by 107.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

