FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issued By DA Davidson

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Op Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Op Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Op Bancorp by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Op Bancorp by 108.4% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Op Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Op Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Insiders have bought 50,179 shares of company stock valued at $308,537 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

