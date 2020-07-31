FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issued By DA Davidson

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,580.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.