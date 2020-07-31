FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 148,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

