FY2021 Earnings Forecast for 1st Constitution Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 18.76%.

FCCY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.58. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, Director William M. Rue bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $115,799. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

