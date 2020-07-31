FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ardmore Shipping Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,453,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 104,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 258,789 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 354,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 145,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 55.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

