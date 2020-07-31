FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kadant has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $120.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $141,361.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,800.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,847.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock worth $586,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

