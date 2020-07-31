FY2021 EPS Estimates for MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Reduced by Analyst

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for MultiCell Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEDS. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiCell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14. MultiCell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 million, a P/E ratio of 235.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). MultiCell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

