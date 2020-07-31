FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWBI. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,560. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

