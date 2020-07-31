FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.41.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $198.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.58 and a 200-day moving average of $227.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.46. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $355.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

