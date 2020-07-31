GCP Student Living’s (DIGS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered GCP Student Living to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of DIGS opened at GBX 121.60 ($1.50) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.15. GCP Student Living has a 52-week low of GBX 1.21 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.62). The firm has a market cap of $553.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.

GCP Student Living Company Profile

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

