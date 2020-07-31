Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Geiger Counter Ltd (LON:GCL) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.23), approximately 94,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 100,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.70 ($0.23).

The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.95.

About Geiger Counter (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

