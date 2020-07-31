Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the technology company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.09.

NYSE GNRC opened at $147.84 on Thursday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,978 shares of company stock worth $5,709,935. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.