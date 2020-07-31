Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

GNW stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

