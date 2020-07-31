GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Down 2.1%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, 56,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 274,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 million and a P/E ratio of -28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.