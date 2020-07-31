Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Shares Down 1.8%

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16, approximately 60 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

