Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Trading Down 0.3%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.80, 12,761 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 29,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 321,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter.

