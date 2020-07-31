Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Down 5%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48, 167,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 189,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 million and a PE ratio of -31.67.

About Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

