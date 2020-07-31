G&S Capital LLC Has $657,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.7% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.0% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,876.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,308.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rowe lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,878.43.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

