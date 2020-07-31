Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $10,455,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 38.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 28.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $73.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $123.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

