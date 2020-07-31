Head-To-Head Review: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -189.16% -111.34% Cellectis -93.27% -17.60% -13.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Cellectis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.60 Cellectis $22.99 million 29.76 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -6.68

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Cellectis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cellectis 1 1 5 0 2.57

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,030.95%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.74%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cellectis.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Cellectis on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.