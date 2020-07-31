Hemp (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Trading 2% Higher

Hemp Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 20,654,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 27,819,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Hemp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEMP)

Hemp Inc produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry. The company was formerly known as Marijuana, Inc and changed its name to Hemp, Inc in June 2012.

