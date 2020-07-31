Hexcel Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 26.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

