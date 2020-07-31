HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR’s FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.20%.

HTCMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HTCMY stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $62.19.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.