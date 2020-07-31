Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 912,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 159,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $94,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Incyte by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Incyte by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 385,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 256,073 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Incyte by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 320,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Incyte by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY opened at $100.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.