Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Friday.

Shares of IOG stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 7.49. Independent Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38.

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

