International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 396.56 ($4.88).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 181.05 ($2.23) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 341.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.13.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

