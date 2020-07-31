International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.49.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

