International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stake Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $14,040,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $124.49 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

