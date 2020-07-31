Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262,547 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

