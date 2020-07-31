Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading Down 1.2%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.36 and last traded at $45.83, 3,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRE)

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.