Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 29.8% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 74,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.6% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 56.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 197,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,397 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $10.10 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Invesco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

