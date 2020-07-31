Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Home Bancshares (HOMB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB):

7/22/2020 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

7/21/2020 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

7/17/2020 – Home Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Home Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Home Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Home Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

6/6/2020 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2020 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares by 627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

